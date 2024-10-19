Everblades Open Season with OT Win in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Anton Malmström scored just over two minutes into overtime to complete the Florida Everblades' comeback from a 2-0 deficit, lifting the Blades picked to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen. The overtime goal sent 12,467 Jacksonville fans home disappointed Saturday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

While the Everblades controlled the tempo of the season's opening period to the tune of an 8-5edge in shots on goal, it was Jacksonville that took a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission. Logan Cockerill struck at 3:40 of the opening period to give the Icemen the early advantage.

With both teams playing with four skaters due to penalties, Cockerill doubled the Jacksonville lead with another quick goal in the middle period, notching his second tally of the contest at the 3:51 mark.

The home team's two-goal lead would be short lived. Less than five minutes later, Oliver Chau got the Everblades on the board for the first time this season, picking up a loose puck and banging in his own rebound at the 8:17 mark to trim the deficit to 2-1.

Midway through the third period, Andrew Fyten pulled the Everblades even, knotting the score at 2-2 on a blast from the right circle at 10:37, with Alex Kile and Jeremie Biakabutuka picking up the helpers on the final goal of regulation.

Just over two minutes into the seven-minute, three-on-three overtime frame, Malmström skated through heavy traffic in front of the Jacksonville net and fired home the game-winner to seal the 3-2 victory. Logan Carson Gicewicz earned the assists.

Florida outshot Jacksonville 23-16, winning the shot battle in each of the three periods in regulation. In goal, Cam Johnson (1-0-0-0) made 14 saves and earned the win for the Everblades, while Jacksonville's Matt Vernon (0-0-1-0) turned aside 20 shots, and suffered the loss for the Icemen.

Next up for the Everblades in their quest for a fourth straight Kelly Cup championship is the highly anticipated home opener on Friday, October 25 against the Atlanta Gladiators. Puck drop for a busy night at Hertz Arena is slated for 7:30 p.m. In addition to the raising of Kelly Cup banner number four, festivities include an LED Rally Towel Giveaway courtesy of Bud Light and the opportunity for kids to eat free at Breakaway Sports Pub. Visit floridaeverblades.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

BLADES BITS

Oliver Chau's first goal of the season continued the success that earned him June M. Kelly Playoff Most Valuable Player honors as the Everblades captured the organization's third straight championship and fourth overall title last June. En route to MVP honors, Chau recorded nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points in 23 postseason games.

Andrew Fyten picked up an opening night goal after notching four goals in 21 contests last season. Alex Kile, who had 25 goals and 26 assists for the Everblades in 2020-21, picked up a helper in his return to the club, while Jeremie Biakabutuka also picked up his first assist in his Everblades debut.

Anton Malmström's game-winning overtime goal was his first ECHL tally. He was unable to find the net in five games with Orlando a season ago, but did score once in 21 contests with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds last year.

Saturday's season opener marked the third straight year that the Everblades opened the season away from Hertz Arena. Last season, the Blades lifted the lid on a championship campaign with a 4-3 shootout victory in Orlando, following two straight losses on opening night. Florida suffered a 4-2 setback in Atlanta in the 2022-23 season opened and a 5-1 loss at Jacksonville to start 2021-22.

The victory was Florida's fourth straight over Jacksonville dating back to last season's Kelly Cup Playoffs, as the Everblades eliminated the Icemen in the 2024 South Division Semifinals four games to three. Top-seeded Jacksonville had jumped out to a 3-1 series lead. Florida outscored their in-state rivals 11-2 in those three victories.

