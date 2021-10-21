Utah Grizzlies Captains Announced for 2021-2022 Season

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have announced that Trey Bradley, Matthew Boucher and Miles Gendron will serve as team captains for the 2021-2022 season.

Bradley enters his 3rd full season as a professional. Last season he led the Grizzlies with 37 assists and was 2nd on the team with 47 points. Last season Bradley played his best hockey when it mattered most as he scored 19 points (2 goals, 17 assists) and had a +12 rating in the last 16 games, leading the Grizz to the playoffs. Bradley will wear the "C" for the Grizz this season.

Matthew Boucher and Miles Gendron have been named assistant captains and will wear the "A" this season. Boucher led the Grizz with 25 goals and 52 points last season and won the 2020-2021 Rookie of the Year award. Gendron had 7 goals and 8 assists in 46 games last season. His best performance came on February 6, 2021 at Kansas City where he scored 2 goals in a 3-2 Utah win.

Bradley will be the first Grizzlies player to wear the "C" since Taylor Richart wore it in the 2019-2020 season. Current Grizzlies assistant coach Teigan Zahn was team captain for the 2018-2019 campaign.

The home opener for the Grizzlies 2021-2022 season is on Saturday, October 23rd at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. The season opener is on October 22nd at Idaho. Face-off will be at 7:10 pm.

