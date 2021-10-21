Icemen Acquire Defenseman Kyle McKenzie from Reading

October 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Kyle McKenzie from the Reading Royals in exchange for future considerations.

McKenzie, 28, joins the Icemen, after spending last season with the Birmingham Bulls of the Southern Professional Hockey League last season. The 6-0, 190-pound blueliner posted 18 points (4g, 14a) in parts of three seasons with the Worcester Railers (ECHL) from 2017-2020. The Ashton, PA resident recorded 23 points in four collegiate seasons at Providence College (H-East) from 2013-2017.

The Icemen open the 2021-22 season on the road this Saturday against the Florida Everblades in Estero. Fans may catch the game on www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or watch online at FloHockey.TV

--

The Icemen's home opener for their 2021-2022 All-Star Season is set for November 6 against the South Carolina Stingrays. Full and partial season packages that include tickets to the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic are currently available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.