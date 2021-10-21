Thunder Announce Season-Opening Roster

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New Jersey Devils and AHL's Utica Comets, announced their opening night roster for their 2021-22 season. The roster consists of 13 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders.

Teams are permitted to carry 23 players on their active roster for the first month of the season, not including players listed on injured reserve.

FORWARDS

9 - Colin Long

11 - Shane Harper

12 - Frankie Melton

13 - Jordan Kaplan

16 - Pete MacArthur

17 - Alex Carrier

18 - Sam Laberge

21 - Patrick Grasso

23 - Nick Rivera

27 - Tyler Irvine

28 - Ryan Smith

29 - Robbie Payne

37 - Nick DeVito

DEFENSEMEN

3 - Ivan Chukarov

6 - Jake Hamilton

8 - Blake Thompson

19 - Jake Ryczek

20 - Joe Masonius

25 - Chris Lijdsman

77 - Jimmy Mazza

GOALIES

1 - Alex Sakellaropoulos

35 - Brandon Kasel

The Thunder also named their leadership group for the 2021-22 season. Pete MacArthur has been named captain, with Shane Harper and Blake Thompson serving as assistant captains at home. On the road, the "A" will be worn by Alex Carrier and Sam Laberge.

OPENING NIGHT: Limited tickets are available to the Adirondack Thunder's home opener this Saturday vs. Newfoundland. The first 1,000 kids 14 and under will receive a FREE youth jersey, courtesy of Glens Falls Hospital. Get your tickets HERE or by calling (518) 480-3355. The puck drops at Cool Insuring Arena at 7pm.

