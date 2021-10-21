Thunder Announce Season-Opening Roster
October 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New Jersey Devils and AHL's Utica Comets, announced their opening night roster for their 2021-22 season. The roster consists of 13 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders.
Teams are permitted to carry 23 players on their active roster for the first month of the season, not including players listed on injured reserve.
FORWARDS
9 - Colin Long
11 - Shane Harper
12 - Frankie Melton
13 - Jordan Kaplan
16 - Pete MacArthur
17 - Alex Carrier
18 - Sam Laberge
21 - Patrick Grasso
23 - Nick Rivera
27 - Tyler Irvine
28 - Ryan Smith
29 - Robbie Payne
37 - Nick DeVito
DEFENSEMEN
3 - Ivan Chukarov
6 - Jake Hamilton
8 - Blake Thompson
19 - Jake Ryczek
20 - Joe Masonius
25 - Chris Lijdsman
77 - Jimmy Mazza
GOALIES
1 - Alex Sakellaropoulos
35 - Brandon Kasel
The Thunder also named their leadership group for the 2021-22 season. Pete MacArthur has been named captain, with Shane Harper and Blake Thompson serving as assistant captains at home. On the road, the "A" will be worn by Alex Carrier and Sam Laberge.
OPENING NIGHT: Limited tickets are available to the Adirondack Thunder's home opener this Saturday vs. Newfoundland. The first 1,000 kids 14 and under will receive a FREE youth jersey, courtesy of Glens Falls Hospital. Get your tickets HERE or by calling (518) 480-3355. The puck drops at Cool Insuring Arena at 7pm.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 21, 2021
- Thunder Announce Season-Opening Roster - Adirondack Thunder
- Everblades Release Opening Night Roster - Florida Everblades
- World's Top Professional Eater Joey Chestnut to Compete in a Pie-Eating Contest against Local Celebrities and Fans at Worcester Railers Opening Night - Worcester Railers HC
- Nailers Announce 2021-22 Season-Opening Roster - Wheeling Nailers
- Rush Set Opening Night Roster - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Involved in Two AHL Transactions, Announce Opening Night Roster - Allen Americans
- Heartlanders Announce Opening Night Roster - Iowa Heartlanders
- Icemen Acquire Defenseman Kyle McKenzie from Reading - Jacksonville Icemen
- Grizzlies Announce Opening Day Roster - Utah Grizzlies
- Stingrays Announce 2021-22 Season Opening Roster - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cyclones Announce 2021-22 Roster - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Thunder Announces 2021-22 Season-Opening Roster - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Announce Season-Opening Roster - Tulsa Oilers
- Steelheads Announce 2021-22 Opening Night Roster - Idaho Steelheads
- Worcester Railers HC Announce 2021-22 Opening Night Roster - Worcester Railers HC
- Game Preview - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Announce Season-Opening Roster - Reading Royals
- Gladiators Announce Opening Night Roster - Atlanta Gladiators
- Solar Bears Announce Opening Night Roster - Orlando Solar Bears
- K-Wings Announce Season-Opening Roster - Kalamazoo Wings
- Justin Brazeau Assigned to Maine, Completing Season-Opening Roster - Maine Mariners
- 106.9 Mauricie Will Broadcast 15 Lions Games - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Lions Signs Darick Louis-Jean - Trois-Rivieres Lions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.