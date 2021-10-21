K-Wings Announce Season-Opening Roster

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced its season-opening roster Thursday ahead of the team's 47th season. The roster consists of 11 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders.

Kalamazoo Wings Season-Opening Roster

Goaltenders (2): Trevor Gorsuch (SPC), Jet Greaves (AHL)

Defensemen (9): Cody Corbett (SPC), Michael Davies (SPC), Andrew Debrincat (SPC), Olivier LeBlanc (AHL), Brenden Miller (SPC), Justin Murray (SPC), Tyler Rockwell (SPC), Collin Saccoman (SPC), Giovanni Vallati (AHL)

Forwards (11): Greg Betzold (SPC), Kyle Blaney (SPC), Erik Bradford (SPC), Raymond Brice (PTO), Max Humitz (SPC), Matheson Iacopelli (SPC), Zach Jordan (AHL), Logan Lambdin (SPC), Jake Slaker (AHL), Tanner Sorenson (SPC), Justin Taylor (SPC)

*SPC - standard player contract

*AHL - American Hockey League contract (Cleveland Monsters)

Teams are allowed to carry 23 players on their active roster for the first month of the season, not including players listed on injured reserve.

Kalamazoo opens the 2021-22 season at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday against the Toledo Walleye at Wings Event Center. Single Game Tickets to the Home Opener and all 36 home games are on sale now, and can be purchased HERE.

Fan Fest, presented by Bud Light, will precede Saturday's game and begins at 4:30 p.m. inside The Valley at Wings Event Center. The event will feature food, live music, a player red carpet, a Smash Car, where fans can pay a small donation to hit a car with a sledgehammer, and new this year, axe throwing.

