Solar Bears Bring in Brad Barone

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has agreed to terms with goaltender Brad Barone on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2021-22 season.

Barone, 30, appeared in 21 combined games with Rapid City and Utah during the 2020-21 season, posting a 9-5-2 record with a 3.22 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound netminder has appeared in 46 career ECHL games with Utah, Rapid City, Norfolk, Newfoundland, Greenville and Atlanta, owning a record of 17-14-7 with a 3.10 GAA, a .899 save percentage and one shutout.

Barone has also appeared in 109 career games in the Southern Professional Hockey League for Roanoke, Mississippi and Louisiana, posting a 51-41-7 record with a 2.72 GAA, a .917 save percentage and four shutouts and was named the SPHL's goaltender of the year in 2017-18.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Medfield, Massachusetts played at Boston College, where he was part of the Eagles' national championship in 2012. In eight career games with B.C., Barone went 2-1-0 with a 2.44 GAA and a .907 save percentage.

The Solar Bears open their 10th season of ECHL hockey on Saturday, October 23 when they host the Atlanta Gladiators at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

