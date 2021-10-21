Solar Bears Bring in Brad Barone
October 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has agreed to terms with goaltender Brad Barone on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2021-22 season.
Barone, 30, appeared in 21 combined games with Rapid City and Utah during the 2020-21 season, posting a 9-5-2 record with a 3.22 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound netminder has appeared in 46 career ECHL games with Utah, Rapid City, Norfolk, Newfoundland, Greenville and Atlanta, owning a record of 17-14-7 with a 3.10 GAA, a .899 save percentage and one shutout.
Barone has also appeared in 109 career games in the Southern Professional Hockey League for Roanoke, Mississippi and Louisiana, posting a 51-41-7 record with a 2.72 GAA, a .917 save percentage and four shutouts and was named the SPHL's goaltender of the year in 2017-18.
Prior to turning pro, the native of Medfield, Massachusetts played at Boston College, where he was part of the Eagles' national championship in 2012. In eight career games with B.C., Barone went 2-1-0 with a 2.44 GAA and a .907 save percentage.
The Solar Bears open their 10th season of ECHL hockey on Saturday, October 23 when they host the Atlanta Gladiators at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 21, 2021
- Solar Bears Bring in Brad Barone - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - October 21 - ECHL
- Dallas Assigns Three from AHL Texas to Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Komets Announce 2021-22 Roster - Fort Wayne Komets
- Mariners 'Community Collection' Program Returns - Maine Mariners
- Utah Grizzlies Captains Announced for 2021-2022 Season - Utah Grizzlies
- Solar Bears Name Kevin Lohan Captain - Orlando Solar Bears
- Klotz, Coatta, Chabot Returned from Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Announce Season-Opening Roster - Adirondack Thunder
- Everblades Release Opening Night Roster - Florida Everblades
- World's Top Professional Eater Joey Chestnut to Compete in a Pie-Eating Contest against Local Celebrities and Fans at Worcester Railers Opening Night - Worcester Railers HC
- Nailers Announce 2021-22 Season-Opening Roster - Wheeling Nailers
- Rush Set Opening Night Roster - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Involved in Two AHL Transactions, Announce Opening Night Roster - Allen Americans
- Heartlanders Announce Opening Night Roster - Iowa Heartlanders
- Icemen Acquire Defenseman Kyle McKenzie from Reading - Jacksonville Icemen
- Grizzlies Announce Opening Day Roster - Utah Grizzlies
- Stingrays Announce 2021-22 Season Opening Roster - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cyclones Announce 2021-22 Roster - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Thunder Announces 2021-22 Season-Opening Roster - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Announce Season-Opening Roster - Tulsa Oilers
- Steelheads Announce 2021-22 Opening Night Roster - Idaho Steelheads
- Worcester Railers HC Announce 2021-22 Opening Night Roster - Worcester Railers HC
- Game Preview - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Announce Season-Opening Roster - Reading Royals
- Gladiators Announce Opening Night Roster - Atlanta Gladiators
- Solar Bears Announce Opening Night Roster - Orlando Solar Bears
- K-Wings Announce Season-Opening Roster - Kalamazoo Wings
- Justin Brazeau Assigned to Maine, Completing Season-Opening Roster - Maine Mariners
- 106.9 Mauricie Will Broadcast 15 Lions Games - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Lions Signs Darick Louis-Jean - Trois-Rivieres Lions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.