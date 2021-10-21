Steelheads Announce 2021-22 Opening Night Roster

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads, proud members of the ECHL, have selected the Opening Night roster to kick off the 2021-22 regular season.

The roster consists of 20 players, including 11 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders. While the number is only three players more than the training camp roster, six of those players have come from Texas Stars camp prior to the preseason weekend. 19 of the 20 players are on ECHL contracts with the exception of defenseman Spenser Young, who was assigned by AHL Texas on Monday.

12 players have ECHL rookie status though only two players did not play professionally in the past, and 12 players own prior ECHL experience.

The full roster is listed below in alphabetical order by position.

2021-22 Opening Night Roster:

Forwards (11): Zack Andrusiak, Luc Brown, Colton Kehler, Colby McAuley, Shawn McBride, Will Merchant, David Norris, Matt Tugnutt, Zach Walker, A.J. White, Chase Zieky

Defense (7): Darren Brady, Clint Filbrandt, Casey Johnson, Michael Prapavessis, Matt Stief, Evan Wardley, Spenser Young

Goaltender (2): Matt Jurusik, Jake Kupsky

The Steelheads open the 2021-22 regular season on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7:10 p.m. as part of a home-and-home Opening Weekend beginning at Idaho Central Arena against the Grizzlies. Tickets are available by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350AM KTIK as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 and FloHockey.

Season tickets and flex plans are available ahead of the Home Opener on Friday, Oct. 22. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for the return of hockey to Downtown Boise! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and more on ECHL TV.

