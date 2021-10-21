Oilers Announce Season-Opening Roster

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Thursday the season-opening roster for the Oilers' 70th season.

Tulsa Oilers Season-Opening Roster

Goaltenders (2): Mason McDonald (SPC) Daniel Mannella (ECHL)

Defensemen (7): Jarod Hilderman (SPC), Tanner Lishchyncky (SPC), Nathan Larose (AHL) Duggie Lagrone (SPC), Wyatt Trumbley (SPC), Mike McKee (SPC), Trey Phillips (SPC)

Forwards (11): Alex Kromm (SPC), Jimmy Soper (SPC), Eddie Matsushima (SPC),

Jordan Ernst (SPC), Adam Pleskach (SPC), Logan Coomes (SPC), Dylan Sadowy (SPC), Jack Doremus (SPC), Alex Gilmour (SPC), Francesco Corona (SPC), Carson Denomie (SPC)

*SPC - standard player contract

*AHL - American Hockey League contract (San Diego Gulls)

Teams are allowed to carry 23 players on their active roster for the first month of the season, not including players listed on injured reserve.

The Oilers kick off the 2021-22 season with a Friday night road tilt against the Rapid City Rush on Oct. 22. The home opener for the Oilers' 70th season is on Saturday, Oct. 30 against the Kansas City Mavericks at the BOK Center.

