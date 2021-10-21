Solar Bears Announce Opening Night Roster

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club's Opening Night Roster ahead of its 10th season of play in the ECHL. Orlando opens the 2021-22 regular season when it hosts the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

ECHL teams can carry a maximum of 20 Players on the active roster, no more than 18 of whom may be skaters, at any one time. For the first 30 days of the regular season, teams can carry a maximum of 21 Players on the active roster, no more than 19 of whom may be skaters, at any one time.

Teams are permitted to carry up to two (2) Players at a time on the Reserve List, while an unlimited number of players can be placed on the 14-day Injured Reserve.

Orlando Solar Bears 2021 Opening Night Roster:

Forwards

Tyler Bird

Nick Bligh

Luke Boka [R-+]

Dylan Fitze

Joseph Garreffa [SJB]

Kryštof Hrabík [SJB]

Jackson Keane [R]

Tristin Langan

Aaron Luchuk

Jake McGrew [SJS]

Ian Parker [R-+]

Steenn Pasichnuk [R-SJB]

Fabrizio Ricci

Kyle Topping [SJB]

Defensemen

Braydon Barker [R]

Michael Brodzinski

Chad Duchesne [V]

Kevin Lohan

Luke McInnis

Cole Moberg [R-SJB]

Goaltenders

Zachary Émond [R-SJS]

R = Rookie - less than 25 regular season games of professional hockey

V = Veteran - 260+ regular season games of professional hockey

TB = Tampa Bay Lightning contract

SJS = San Jose Sharks contract

SJB = San Jose Barracuda contract

* = 14-day injured reserve

+ = Reserve

Roster at a Glance:

Position Breakdown:

Forwards - 14

Defensemen - 6

Goaltenders - 1

Contract status:

ECHL - 14

AHL - 5

NHL - 2

Country of Origin:

U.S.A - 9

Canada - 11

Czech Republic - 1

Draft Status:

Drafted - 5

Undrafted - 16

Averages:

Age - 24 years, six months, three weeks and six days

Height - 6-foot-1.19

Weight - 195.19 lbs.

