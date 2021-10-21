Solar Bears Announce Opening Night Roster
October 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club's Opening Night Roster ahead of its 10th season of play in the ECHL. Orlando opens the 2021-22 regular season when it hosts the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
ECHL teams can carry a maximum of 20 Players on the active roster, no more than 18 of whom may be skaters, at any one time. For the first 30 days of the regular season, teams can carry a maximum of 21 Players on the active roster, no more than 19 of whom may be skaters, at any one time.
Teams are permitted to carry up to two (2) Players at a time on the Reserve List, while an unlimited number of players can be placed on the 14-day Injured Reserve.
Orlando Solar Bears 2021 Opening Night Roster:
Forwards
Tyler Bird
Nick Bligh
Luke Boka [R-+]
Dylan Fitze
Joseph Garreffa [SJB]
Kryštof Hrabík [SJB]
Jackson Keane [R]
Tristin Langan
Aaron Luchuk
Jake McGrew [SJS]
Ian Parker [R-+]
Steenn Pasichnuk [R-SJB]
Fabrizio Ricci
Kyle Topping [SJB]
Defensemen
Braydon Barker [R]
Michael Brodzinski
Chad Duchesne [V]
Kevin Lohan
Luke McInnis
Cole Moberg [R-SJB]
Goaltenders
Zachary Émond [R-SJS]
R = Rookie - less than 25 regular season games of professional hockey
V = Veteran - 260+ regular season games of professional hockey
TB = Tampa Bay Lightning contract
SJS = San Jose Sharks contract
SJB = San Jose Barracuda contract
* = 14-day injured reserve
+ = Reserve
Roster at a Glance:
Position Breakdown:
Forwards - 14
Defensemen - 6
Goaltenders - 1
Contract status:
ECHL - 14
AHL - 5
NHL - 2
Country of Origin:
U.S.A - 9
Canada - 11
Czech Republic - 1
Draft Status:
Drafted - 5
Undrafted - 16
Averages:
Age - 24 years, six months, three weeks and six days
Height - 6-foot-1.19
Weight - 195.19 lbs.
