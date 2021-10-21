Americans Involved in Two AHL Transactions, Announce Opening Night Roster
October 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, announced two transactions late yesterday afternoon.
The Seattle Kraken have recalled goalie Antoine Bibeau from Allen and assigned him to the Charlotte Checkers (AHL). In another move, Seattle sends forward Ryan Lohin to Allen.
Lohin is a former Tampa Bay Lightning draft pick from the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. In 25 games last season with the Syracuse Crunch (AHL), he had 15 points (7 goals and 8 assists.)
He played his college hockey at UMass-Lowell, where he had seasons of 29, 25 and 27 points. He also played three years of junior hockey, two of those three seasons with the Madison Capitols (USHL).
Below is the Americans opening night roster for season number 13 in minor professional hockey.
Forwards - Chad Costello, Jack Combs, Spencer Asuchak, Branden Troock, Jared Bethune, Jackson Leef, Jackson Leppard, D-Jay Jerome, Ryan Lohin, Kelly Bent and Dawson Butt
Defensemen - Eric Roy, Josh Burnside, Darian Skeoch, Ben Carroll, Kris Myllari, Phil Beaulieu and Nolan Kneen
Goalie - Alexis Gravel
The Americans open the season this Saturday night against the Wichita Thunder at 7:05 pm. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.
