Mariners 'Community Collection' Program Returns

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners "Community Collection" program will return for the 2021-22 season. Originally launched in 2019-20, the Community Collection program allows the Mariners to use each home game as an opportunity to collect items for those in need in the Portland community and beyond.

The Mariners will collect items for four different charities this season: Good Shepherd Food Bank, Marine Toys for Tots, the Holden Police Department, and Preble Street. Each Community Collection segment will rotate over the course of the season based on the following schedule:

-October/November home games: Non-perishable food items (Good Shepherd Food Bank)

-December/January home games: Toys and stuffed animals (Toys For Tots & Holden Police Department)

-February/March/April home games: New toiletries/personal hygiene items (Preble Street)

"The Maine Mariners are not only an entertaining night out, but we also pride ourselves on being a vehicle for the community to help those in need," said Adam Goldberg, Mariners Vice President of Business Operations. "The collections of food, toys and toiletries this season will not only bring a little happiness to their lives, but also much-needed food and supplies."

All four organizations will also be involved with specific game nights throughout the season: A Thanksgiving food drive (presented by News Center Maine) with Good Shepherd Food Bank on November 14th, Teddy Bear Toss with Toys For Tots and Holden Police Department on December 4th, and Underwear Toss with Preble Street on January 30th.

Fans can drop items at all Mariners home games, based on the above seasonal schedule, in the Trusted Choice Box Office area of the Cross Insurance Arena. There will be a table with collection boxes set up just outside the security gates. For every five food items, three toys or stuffed animals, or three toiletry items donated, fans can receive a ticket voucher to a Wednesday Mariners game by visiting the promotions port inside the gates after making their donation.

Due to an overwhelming showing of generosity by Mariners fans, the 2019-20 Community Collection program was a great success. Over 1,500 pounds of non-perishable food items were collected for the South Portland Food Cupboard in the fall of 2019, followed by over 2,000 pairs of underwear and nearly 600 pairs of socks for Preble Street that winter. Over 150 books were also donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine in the spring of 2020.

The Mariners are now proud affiliates of the Boston Bruins and begin their 2021-22 season, presented by Hannaford To Go on October 22nd, with the home opener against the Worcester Railers, sponsored by Skowhegan Savings. Individual game tickets for all 36 home games are on sale now, online at the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling the box office at 207-775-3458. Full season, half season, 12-game mini plans, and 10-ticket flex plans are also available. More information on ticket packages is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

