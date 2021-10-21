Game Preview

October 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Riviere Lions play their very first game tonight, October 21 at 7 pm, in a brand new Coliseum Videoton. In this historic game the Lions will face the Newfoundland Growler, a team affiliated with the Toronto Maple Leaf. The rivalry between the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leaf conitnues at the Videotron Coliseum start 7 p.m this evening.

Éric Bélanger, head coach of the Trois-Riviere Lions, he will make his professional coaching debut

Players to watch :

Kevin Poulin who has played over 50 NHL games with the New York Islander

Zach O'Brien captured the MVP trophy in the 2018-2019 playoffs

