World's Top Professional Eater Joey Chestnut to Compete in a Pie-Eating Contest against Local Celebrities and Fans at Worcester Railers Opening Night
October 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today the eight contestants competing against World's Top Professional Eater Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) during the first intermission of the Worcester Railers Home Opener presented by Table Talk Pies at the DCU Center on Saturday, Oct 23 at 7:35 p.m. vs. the Maine Mariners.
Table 1
Tim McKone (98.5 The Sports Hub & Spectrum News 1)
Tom Matthews (MassLive)
Table 2
Victor Infante (Telegram & Gazette)
Craig Semon (Telegram & Gazette)
Table 3
Sarah Connell (Pop it Worcester)
Molly O'Connor (Pop it Worcester)
Table 4
Michelle Houle
Kenneth Allard
Joey Chestnut meet-and-greet ticket packages will be sold and will include a ticket to the game, a voucher for a pie from Table Talk Pies, and the opportunity to meet the champion before the game. Only 250 ticket packages are available. To purchase the "Feed Me Hockey" ticket package please click HERE.
The Worcester Railers look forward to welcoming fans back to the DCU for their Home Opener on Oct. 23 vs. the Maine Mariners! Full season memberships, mini-plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting railershc.com. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Cam McGuire. Watch all games online for a small fee at FloHockey.tv.
