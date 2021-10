ECHL Transactions - October 21

October 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, October 21, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wichita:

Taylor Ross, F

Tyr Thompson, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Greenville:

Lincoln Griffin, F from Indy

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Jake Hamilton, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Mareks Mitens, G recalled by Utica

Idaho:

Add Adam Scheel, G assigned from Texas by Dallas

Add Dawson Barteaux, D assigned from Texas by Dallas

Add Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, F assigned from Texas by Dallas

Delete Clint Filbrandt, D placed on reserve

Delete Chase Zieky, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Kyle McKenzie, D added to active roster (traded from Reading)

Kalamazoo:

Add Kade Phipps, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jet Greaves, G recalled by Cleveland

Kansas City:

Add Ryan Olsen, F assigned by Stockton

Add Evan Moyse, G added as EBUG

Orlando:

Add Brad Barone, G signed contract, added to active roster

Reading:

Delete Ryan MacKinnon, D recalled by Lehigh Valley

