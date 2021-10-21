Stingrays Announce 2021-22 Season Opening Roster

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced their roster to open the 2021-22 campaign on Thursday.

The season opening roster is made up of 23 active players including 12 forwards, eight (8) defensemen, and three (3) goaltenders. Three players have veteran (V) status, nine have rookie (R) eligibility, and seven have played with the Stingrays before. One player will begin the season on the injured reserve (IR), which does not take up an active roster spot.

Forwards: Alex Brink (R), Andrew Cherniwchan (V), Jake Coleman (R), Lawton Courtnall, Ryan Dmowski, Justin Florek (V), Ben Holmstrom (V), Patrick Kramer (R), Conor Landrigan (R), Jade Miller, Nate Pionk (R), Dominick Sacco (R), Yanick Turcotte (IR)

Defensemen: Carter Allen (R), Macoy Erkamps, Victor Hadfield (R), Patrick Holway (R), Jake Massie, Connor Moore, Chaz Reddekopp, Jordan Subban

Goaltenders: Cédrick Andrée (R), Ryan Bednard, Hunter Shepard

The Stingrays open the 2021-22 season on October 23 in North Charleston against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m.

Single game tickets for all your Stingrays home games for the upcoming 2021-22 home season are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

