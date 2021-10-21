Dallas Assigns Three from AHL Texas to Steelheads

BOISE, Idaho - The Dallas Stars have assigned three players from the Texas Stars to the Idaho Steelheads ahead of this weekend's Home Opener, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Thursday.

Forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (Ev-YEN-ee AHK-sehn-chuk), defenseman Dawson Barteaux (Bar-TOH) and goaltender Adam Scheel will join the Opening Night roster for tomorrow's game. Aksiantsiuk and Barteaux become the first players in Steelheads history to be born in the 21st Century (2000 or later).

Aksiantsiuk, --20, played 31 games with Yunost Minsk in the Belarusian Extraleague during the 2020-21 season, posting three goals and three assists for six points with 17 penalty minutes as well as five points (4-1-5) in 13 postseason games. The Brest, Belarus native played in North America in 2019-20, suiting up with the Flint Firebirds and boasting 78 points (33-45-78) in 58 games for his lone junior season following 49 games and 18 points (6-12-18) with Shakhtyor Soligorsk in the Belarusian Extraleague. The 5-foot-8 forward earned a silver medal with Belarus at the 2019 IIHF U20 World Championships for Division 1A as an underager and made his professional debut with Shakhtyor as a 17-year-old. He was selected 162nd overall (6th Round) by Dallas in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Barteaux, 21, spent the 2020-21 season with AHL Texas, posting one goal and one assist in 25 games. The Foxwarren, Man. native spent five seasons in the WHL between three teams, last playing in 2019-20 with both the Reed Deer Rebels and Winnipeg Ice, tallying a combined 10 goals and 32 assists for 42 points in 62 games while leading WHL Winnipeg defensemen in all major scoring categories. He served both as Captain with Red Deer and an assistant captain with WHL Winnipeg that season. The 6-foot-1 forward also sat second among Red Deer defensemen in scoring for two-straight campaigns in 2017-18 and 2018-19. He was selected 168th overall (6th Round) by Dallas in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Scheel, 22, made his professional debut with AHL Texas during the 2020-21 season following his three-year career at the University of North Dakota, totaling a 4-7-1 record with a 3.06 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage in 12 games with AHL Texas. The Lakewood, Ohio native completed his collegiate career as the program career leader in GAA (1.95), second in win percentage (.729), fifth in save percentage (.916), sixth in shutouts (7), and seventh in wins (52). In his final year in 2020-21, he was named NCHC Goaltender of the Year and First Team All-Star selection. He also earned an NCHC Honorable Mention in 2019-20 and NCHC All-Rookie Team honors in 2018-19. The 6-foot-3 goaltender played two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program (USNTDP) and was signed by Dallas on Apr. 2, 2021.

