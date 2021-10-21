Growlers Double up the Lions 6-3

The Newfoundland Growlers shook off 590 days of rust as they opened the scoring just 15 seconds into the game as Gordie Green registered his first Growlers goal, beating Lions goalie Kevin Poulin after jumping on a loose puck just beyond the blue paint.

The Growlers kept their foot on the gas in the first period of play as Brennan Kapcheck and Marc Johnstone each registered their first goals in Growlers uniforms. The dogs took a 3-0 lead into the dressing room.

Bobby Mcmann opened the scoring in the second frame by also notching his first goal as a Growler by finishing off a crisp pass from Ty Pelton-Byce on a 2-on-1 play. The Lions finally responded at the 15-minute mark of the second when Alexis D'Aoust tucked the puck behind Growlers netminder Evan Cormier, the goal will go down in history as the first goal in Lions franchise history. Shawn St-Amant added another for the Lions late to bring the Lions within 2 with 20 minutes left to play.

The Growlers once again came out of the dressing room hot as Ryan Chyzowski deflected a pass from Bobby Mcmann behind Kevin Poulin to regain a three-goal Growlers lead just 1 minute and 8 seconds into the final frame.

Cedric Montminy added a goal for the Lions with just under 3 minutes left in the game but the Growlers held on to secure their first victory of the 2021-22 season, 6-3.

Quick Hits

Ryan Chyzowski led the Growlers with three points (2G 1A)

Evan Cormier recorded 22 saves to capture his first Growlers win

The three stars were 3 - B. McMann (NFL), 2 - T. Pomerleau (NFL) and 1 - A. D'aoust (TR)

