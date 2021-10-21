106.9 Mauricie Will Broadcast 15 Lions Games

October 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Trois-Rivières - The Trois-Rivières Lions are pleased to announce the signing of a new partnership with Cogeco 106.9 Mauricie for the broadcast of the games of the new Trois-Rivières hockey team.

"106.9 Mauricie is a recognized and essential media in Mauricie and is the benchmark in sports broadcasting. We are delighted to be able to count on their support to help us introduce Lions and ECHL to their audiences." - Mark Weightman, President and CEO of Lions

"We are thrilled with this partnership with the Trois-Rivières Lions. It is a great pride for us to promote the team through our various platforms and more especially as the official broadcaster for 15 local games this season at 106.9 Mauricie. » -Josée Lampron, General Manager Cogeco Média Mauricie

The Cogeco station in Mauricie will broadcast 15 games of the Trois-Rivières Lions during the next season.

List of games broadcast by 106.9 Mauricie:

November 17, 7 p.m. - against Worcester Railers

November 27, 3 p.m. - against the Reading Royals

December 15, 7 p.m. - against the Maine Mariners

December 27, 7 p.m. - vs. the Adirondack Thunder

December 29, 7 p.m. - vs. Newfoundland Growlers

January 5, 7 p.m. - vs. the Adirondack Thunder

Jan. 14, 7 p.m. - vs. the Adirondack Thunder

January 15, 4 p.m. - vs. the Adirondack Thunder

January 26, 7 p.m. - vs. the Reading Royals

February 2, 7 p.m. - against the Maine Mariners

February 5, 3 p.m. - against the Maine Mariners

