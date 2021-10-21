Thunder Announces 2021-22 Season-Opening Roster

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the team's 2021-22 season-opening roster.

The 21-man roster consists of 13 forwards, seven defensemen and one goalie. Ivan Bondarenko and Brady Fleurent were released from their player tryout agreements and signed standard player contracts. Michael Bitzer and Christian Hausinger were released.

Goaltender Olivier Rodrigue was reassigned by Edmonton to the Condors.

Defense (7): Sean Allen, Cam Clarke, Nick Minerva, Dylan Olsen, Alex Peters, Garrett Schmitz, Dean Stewart (AHL)

Forwards (13): Ivan Bondarenko, Peter Crinella, Jay Dickman, Billy Exell, Brady Fleurent, Matteo Gennaro, Tyler Jeanson, Carter Johnson, Stephen Johnson, Taylor Ross, Andrew Shewfelt, Tyr Thompson, Brayden Watts

Goaltenders (1): Evan Buitenhuis

Wichita opens the 2021-22 campaign with a pair of games in Texas this weekend against the Allen Americans. The two-game series begins on Saturday, October 23 at the Allen Event Center.

The Thunder opens their home schedule on Friday, October 29 against the Utah Grizzlies and closes home-opening weekend on Saturday, October 30 as the Wheeling Nailers make their first-ever trip to the Air Capital. Click here to purchase tickets today!

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m. Click here to purchase online!

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

