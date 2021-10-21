Rush Set Opening Night Roster

(RAPID CITY, SD) -The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment the team's opening night roster ahead of the 2021-22 ECHL season.

Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Scott Burt will carry 11 forwards, six defensemen and four goaltenders on the active roster to open the season. Additionally, two players will begin the season on injured reserve - forward Calder Brooks and goaltender Adam Carlson, and defenseman Quinn Wichers and forward Zach Court will open the year on the reserve list.

Defenseman Kenton Helgesen has been named the 13th captain in the history of the Rapid City Rush. There will be four alternate captains, with forwards Logan Nelson and Stephen Baylis wearing an A on their jersey for home games and forwards Garrett Klotz and Max Coatta doing so for road games. Should any of those five be unavailable for a game, defenseman Chase Harrison would wear an A.

13 players on the Rush are considered ECHL rookies and two, Nelson and Klotz, are classified as veterans. The roster features three players assigned to the Rush from NHL or AHL clubs; goaltender David Tendeck from the NHL and the Arizona Coyotes, goaltender Lukas Parik from the AHL's Ontario Reign and forward Hudson Elynuik from the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners.

Rapid City opens its season at home against the Tulsa Oilers on Friday night, and the game is presented by Denny Menholt Auto Group. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 PM and all fans in attendance will receive a Rush rally towel.

