Lions Signs Darick Louis-Jean

October 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Trois-Rivières - Today, the Trois-Rivières Lions announced the signing of defenseman Darick Louis-Jean.

The 20-year-old Montrealer completed his junior career with the Gatineau Olympiques and the Rimouski Oceanic.

