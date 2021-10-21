Lions Signs Darick Louis-Jean
October 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Trois-Rivières - Today, the Trois-Rivières Lions announced the signing of defenseman Darick Louis-Jean.
The 20-year-old Montrealer completed his junior career with the Gatineau Olympiques and the Rimouski Oceanic.
