Gladiators Announce Opening Night Roster

October 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - Atlanta Gladiators President Jerry James and Head Coach Jeff Pyle announced the Gladiators' Opening Night Roster on Thursday. The list features 18 players that were signed this past summer, two players assigned from the Gladiators' American Hockey League affiliate, the Belleville Senators, and two players who were signed to standard player contracts from their professional tryout deals.

Atlanta will take on the Orlando Solar Bears at Amway Center in Orlando to open the season on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7:00 PM. The Gladiators' first home game comes on Friday, Oct. 29 at Gas South Arena against the Solar Bears.

Defenseman Xavier Bernard and goaltender Tyler Parks were both reassigned to Atlanta from Belleville. The two are signed to two-way contracts with Belleville and Atlanta. Forward Matt Wedman signed an AHL contract with Belleville and will skate with the B-Sens this season. Forwards Carlos Fornaris and Mike Turner were both signed to standard player contracts from their professional tryout agreements on Oct. 19.

The Glads' Opening Night Roster is listed below:

F Luke Nogard

F Kamerin Nault

F Mike Turner

F Cody Sylvester

F Derek Nesbitt (V)

F Hugo Roy

F Tyler Kobryn

F Mike Pelech (V)

F Tommy Besinger (R)

F Gabe Guertler (R)

F Carlos Fornaris (R)

D Anthony Florentino

D Xavier Bernard (AHL) (R)

D Elijah Vilio (R)

D Zach Yoder (+) (R)

D Greg Campbell

D Malcolm Hayes (+) (R)

D Derek Topatigh (R)

D Dalton Thrower

D Josh Thrower

G Tyler Parks (AHL)

G Chris Nell

AHL - Player signed to two-way AHL/ECHL deal with Belleville/Atlanta

R - Rookie: less than 25 regular season games of professional hockey at "AA" level

V - Veteran: 260+ regular season games of professional hockey

+ - Reserve

--

For more information, the 2021-2022 game schedule, and to purchase single game, mini-plans, group and season tickets, visit HERE, or call the Gladiators front office at 770-497-5100.

The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud member of the ECHL and play home games at Gas South Arena located in Duluth, Georgia. Follow along with the Gladiators on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators and the AHL's Belleville Senators.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.