Heartlanders Announce Opening Night Roster

October 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, ECHL affiliates of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced the team's opening night roster for the club's inaugural season Thursday. The Heartlanders play their first regular-season game in team history at Xtream Arena Friday, October 22 at 7:00 p.m. against the Kansas City Mavericks. Tickets for the game are available at iowaheartlanders.com/tickets or by calling 319-569-GOAL.

Goaltenders (2) - #29 Hunter Jones, #33 Trevin Kozlowski

Defensemen (8) - #3 Jeff Solow, #4 Shane Kuzmeski, #5 Alex Carlson, #10 Jake Linhart, #15 Fedor Gordeev, #25 Riese Zmolek, #58 Adrien Beraldo, #68 Billy Constantinou

Forwards (11) - #8 Joe Widmar, #11 Tommy Tsicos, #12 Canon Pieper, #14 Kaid Oliver, #18 Jack Billings, #19 Bryce Misley, #20 Kris Bennett, #24 Ben Sokay, #37 Ryan Kuffner

The Heartlanders open their regular season with four of their first five games at home. The Silo Team Store is open at Xtream Arena; pick up Heartlanders merchandise and visit shopheartlanders.com to see the latest selections.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.