Heartlanders Announce Opening Night Roster
October 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, ECHL affiliates of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced the team's opening night roster for the club's inaugural season Thursday. The Heartlanders play their first regular-season game in team history at Xtream Arena Friday, October 22 at 7:00 p.m. against the Kansas City Mavericks. Tickets for the game are available at iowaheartlanders.com/tickets or by calling 319-569-GOAL.
Goaltenders (2) - #29 Hunter Jones, #33 Trevin Kozlowski
Defensemen (8) - #3 Jeff Solow, #4 Shane Kuzmeski, #5 Alex Carlson, #10 Jake Linhart, #15 Fedor Gordeev, #25 Riese Zmolek, #58 Adrien Beraldo, #68 Billy Constantinou
Forwards (11) - #8 Joe Widmar, #11 Tommy Tsicos, #12 Canon Pieper, #14 Kaid Oliver, #18 Jack Billings, #19 Bryce Misley, #20 Kris Bennett, #24 Ben Sokay, #37 Ryan Kuffner
The Heartlanders open their regular season with four of their first five games at home. The Silo Team Store is open at Xtream Arena; pick up Heartlanders merchandise and visit shopheartlanders.com to see the latest selections.
