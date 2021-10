Everblades Release Opening Night Roster

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades, the ECHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators, announced their roster for opening night, this Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7pm against the Jacksonville Icemen at Hertz Arena.

The Everblades have 22 players on their initial roster to begin the season, including 13 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.

Ten players from last season's Brabham Cup-winning team are on the list, including team captain John McCarron, who scored 68 points in the regular season and Ben Masella, who is entering his fourth year in Southwest Florida.

The full roster is also below:

Forwards

12 - Nico Blachman

13 - Michael Neville

15 - Jake Jaremko

16 - Nathan Perkovich

17 - Zach Remers

22 - Joe Pendenza

24 - Kyle Neuber

25 - John McCarron

26 - Kody McDonald

27 - Austin McIlmurray

40 - Levko Koper

41 - Blake Winiecki

42 - Alex Aleardi

Defenseman

2 - Jake Kearley

3 - Ben Masella

5 - Alex Jaeckle

6 - Jordan Sambrook

20 - Xavier Bouchard

23 - Stefan Leblanc

44 - Cam Bakker

Goaltenders

33 - Cam Johnson

37 - Tomas Vomacka

The regular season kicks off this Saturday, Oct. 23 vs the Jacksonville Icemen at Hertz Arena.

