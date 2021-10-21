Cyclones Announce 2021-22 Roster

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have announced their season-opening roster for the 2021-22 season.

The year will begin with 22 players on the roster of first year Head Coach, Jason Payne. Cincinnati's roster features two goaltenders, eight defensemen, and 12 forwards. The listed roster with jersey numbers can be found below:

Forwards (12): Louie Caporusso (#23), Gino Esteves (#28), Mike Gornall (#18), Yushiroh Hirano (#10), Graham Knott (#37), Matt Mcleod (#9), Mason Mitchell (#8), Patrick Polino (#27), Jesse Schultz (#19), Jason Tackett (#16), Justin Vaive (#46), Brett Van Os (#94)

Defensemen (8): Nick Boka (#74), Matthew Cairns (#17), Johnny Coughlin (#3), Wyatt Ege (#20), Sam Hunter (#2), Dajon Mingo (#25), Jack Van Boekel (#77), Colton Waltz (#4)

Goaltenders (2): Michael Houser (#29), Mat Robson (#40)

- Justin Vaive will return to serve as the Captain of the Cyclones for his third season, while Jesse Schultz and Dajon Mingo were named Alternate Captains.

- Cyclones forwards Mike Gornall and Brett Van Os were both signed to Standard Player Contracts (SPC) after first joining the team on tryout offers to start training camp. Defenseman Sam Hunter also made the team out of camp and signed an SPC.

- Defenseman Nick Boka will begin the season serving the remainder of a three game suspension issued following Cincinnati's home preseason game on October 14. Boka missed the team's final exhibition game and will be forced to sit in the team's road games against Indy and kalamazoo, respectively. Boka will be eligible to return to the lineup for First Face-Off at Heritage Bank Center on October 30.

The 2021-2022 season will kick off at Heritage Bank Center on Saturday, October 30. Stay tuned all off-season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

