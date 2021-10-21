Komets Announce 2021-22 Roster
October 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today their 2021-2022 opening night roster for their 70th anniversary season. The season beings Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum against the Wheeling Nailers.
The opening night roster consists of 11 forwards, six defenseman, three goaltenders. The Komets return five players from last season's Kelly Cup Championship team.
Forwards: Stephen Harper, Anthony Petruzzelli, Matt Alvaro, Oliver Cooper, Drake Rymsha, Matt Boudens, Shawn Boudrias, Kellen Jones, Connor Jones, Nick Jermain, Aaron Huffnagle
Defense: Marcus McIvor, Will Graber, Jameson Milam, Joshua Owings, D.J. King, Zach Tolkinen
Goaltenders: Stefanos Lekkas, Jiri Patera
Reserve: Samuel Harvey, Goaltender; Carson Vance, Defense
Injured Reserve: Corbin Baldwin, Defense
Opening night ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. There are still plenty of tickets available at the Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.
Single game tickets are on sale now at the Allen County Memorial Coliseum ticket office. For more information visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.
