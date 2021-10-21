Worcester Railers HC Announce 2021-22 Opening Night Roster

October 21, 2021







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach David Cunniff officially announced today the 2021-22 Worcester Railers HC opening night roster.

The 2021-22 Worcester Railers HC roster includes 26 players with 16 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goaltenders. The Worcester Railers HC begin their season Friday, Oct. 22 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland vs. the Maine Mariners at 7:15 p.m. and will host Maine Saturday, Oct. 23 at the DCU Center for the Railers Home Opener. Click HERE to get your tickets.

Forwards (16): Liam Coughlin, Collin Adams, Blake Christensen, Nolan Vesey, Brent Beaudoin, Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman, Paul Thompson, Jacob Hayhurst, Tyler Poulsen, Felix Bibeau, JD Dudek, Ross Olsson, Grant Jozefek, Nic Pierog, Drew Callin, and Anthony Repaci.

Defensemen (8): Zach Malatesta, Nick Albano, Mike Cornell, Charlie Spetz, Connor McCarthy, John Furgele, Myles McGurty, and Karl Boudrias.

Goaltenders (2): Colten Ellis and Justin Kapelmaster.

On Wednesday night it was announced that Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman will serve as the team captain for the 2021-22 season. The assistant captains on the road will be Drew Callin and Paul Thompson while the assistant captains at home will be Mike Cornell and Ross Olsson.

The Worcester Railers look forward to welcoming fans back to the DCU for their Home Opener on Oct. 23 vs. the Maine Mariners! Full season memberships, mini-plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting railershc.com. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Cam McGuire. Watch all games online for a small fee at FloHockey.tv.

