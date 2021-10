Grizzlies Announce Opening Day Roster

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have announced their opening day roster for the 2021-2022 season. The regular season begins on Friday, October 22nd at Idaho. The home opener is on Saturday, October 23rd vs Idaho.

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley, Brandon Cutler, Connor Graham, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Neil Robinson, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis,

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charles-Edmond D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders (3): Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner.

The Grizzlies home opener is on Saturday, October 23rd at 7:10 pm. Tickets for the home opener and every Grizzlies game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

