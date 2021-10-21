Solar Bears Name Kevin Lohan Captain

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that defenseman Kevin Lohan has been named team captain for the 2021-22 season. Lohan, 28, becomes just the eighth player in team history to be named to the captaincy on a full-time basis. Defenseman Michael Brodzinski and forwards Tristin Langan and Aaron Luchuk will round out the leadership group as alternate captains on a rotating basis.

"'Losie' is a great kid, he's well-liked in the room, and well-respected - he comes in every day to work," Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky said. "We have a great leadership; there's so many guys on our team who are great leaders that can wear a letter, but we're confident in this group."

Lohan enters his fourth season with the Solar Bears as the longest-tenured active member of the team after he was originally acquired in a trade with the Toledo Walleye on December 27, 2018. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound blueliner has recorded 25 points (4g-21a) and 105 penalty minutes in 145 career games with the Solar Bears, which ranks fifth in team history.

Prior to turning pro, the Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y. native played four seasons at the University of Michigan and one season at Boston College as a graduate transfer. In 86 total NCAA contests, Lohan combined for 19 points (4g-15a) and 44 penalty minutes. During the 2012-13 season Lohan also skated with the Merritt Centennials of the British Columbia Hockey League, where he posted 23 points (5g-18a) and 26 penalty minutes in 54 games.

"I'm very honored to have the respect from the coaches and the guys in the room - it means the world, and that's all you can ask for," Lohan said. "It's a privilege to be named to the captaincy, but at the end of the day it's a group effort and whether you have a letter or not, your approach and mindset doesn't change."

Orlando Solar Bears captains by season:

2012-13: Ryan Cruthers

2013-14: Eric Baier

2014-15: Stefan Della Rovere

2015-16: Eric Baier and Carl Nielsen

2016-17: Eric Baier

2017-18: Sean Zimmerman

2018-19: Mike Monfredo

2019-20: Mike Monfredo and Chris LeBlanc

2020-21: Chris LeBlanc

2021-22: Kevin Lohan

The Solar Bears open their 10th season of ECHL hockey on Saturday, October 23 when they host the Atlanta Gladiators at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

