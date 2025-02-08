Thunder Lose to Knight Monsters, 5-2

TAHOE - Savva Smirnov scored his first ECHL goal in a losing effort as the Tahoe Knight Monsters held off a third-period push in a 5-2 victory over the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night.

Just 61 seconds into the second period, Kevin O'Neil fired a one timer from the left circle over the right shoulder of Tahoe goaltender Jesper Vikman for the lead. The goal was O'Neil's 12th of the year from Ryan Wheeler to give Adirondack a 1-0 advantage.

Tahoe responded in the second period as Simon Pinard beat Colby Muise with a one timer on a two-on-one rush. The goal was Pinard's 22nd of the year with helpers Sloan Stanick and Bear Hughes at 7:03 of the middle frame to even the game 1-1.

On the power play, the Knight Monsters took a 2-1 lead as Andrew Pitters sent a shot from the point that sailed into the net through a screen. The goal was Pitters' second of the season from Patrick Newell and Nate Kallen at 12:46 of the second.

Shortly after, Tahoe took a two-goal lead as Adam Robbins tallied his seventh of the year at 13:50 of period two for a 3-1 lead. Jake Stevens was credited with the lone assist and Adirondack trailed by two to start the third.

Savva Smirnov scored his first ECHL goal to pull Adirondack within a goal early in the third period. Smirnov took a pass from Kishaun Gervais and fired a one timer by the diving Jesper Vikman. The goal came 57 seconds into the third and the Thunder trailed 3-2.

While the Thunder were on the power play, Tahoe scored two shorthanded goals as Simon Pinard and Bear Hughes sealed a 5-2 victory for the Knight Monsters.

