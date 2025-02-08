Pinard and Vikman Shine in Game 2 Win

February 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder's Ryan Conroy versus Tahoe Knight Monsters' Sloan Stanick

STATELINE, NV- The Golden Monsters glimmered again in game two against Adirondack, winning 5-2 for their second straight victory. Simon Pinard scored his 22nd and 23rd goals of the season, Adam Robbins scored the game-winner, and Jesper Vikman made 40 of 42 saves to lead Tahoe to victory.

Vikman shined in the first period, making 11 saves on 11 shots, including some sprawling saves on chances in close. The buzzer sounded on a scoreless first with both squads carding multiple high-danger opportunities.

In the second, Kevin O'Neil scored just a minute into the frame for Adirondack off a power-play one timer assisted by Ryan Wheeler. The goal marked the Thunder's first lead of the series.

But after that, the fun really began for Tahoe.

Simon Pinard got the Golden Monsters going with a one-time strike off a perfect feed from Sloan Stanick to tie the game at one. Stanick set up the play, creating some time and space for himself before dishing it across the crease.

Then Adam Pitters carded his second goal of the season with a power play missile to give Tahoe the lead. And just over a minute later, Adam Robbins found the loose puck after a Jake Stevens shot from distance and tucked it in to extend the lead to two goals.

Vikman continued his stellar effort in the frame, making 14 of 15 saves and consistently staying poised even when under duress.

The Thunder made it a one-goal game just 57 seconds into the third off a backdoor goal from Savva Smirnov. They had two power plays in the frame, but weren't able to capitalize.

Tahoe was able to activate shorthanded however, as Pinard broke away and scored his second goal of the game for some much-needed insurance. And just 50 seconds later with an empty net in front of him, Bear Hughes put the nail in the coffin with his 11th goal of the season.

Vikman finished the contest with a stellar 40 saves on 42 shots seen, completing one of his best starts of the season and a fantastic bounce back effort.

The Golden Monsters will search for a sweep over the Thunder on Saturday night at 7:00. And don't forget, after every Knight Monsters home game check out AleWorX Stateline for a postgame party with wood-fired pizza, craft beer, and great scenery.

