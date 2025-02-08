Fuel Let Socks Fly In Overtime Win Against Kansas City
February 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
FISHERS- The Fuel hosted the Kansas City Mavericks for Wizard Night on Saturday. In front of a sold out crowd of 6,564 fans, Indy collected 7,896 socks to donate to homeless shelters around the city. After ending regulation tied 2-2, the Fuel claimed the 3-2 win after a Kyle Maksimovich overtime power play goal.
1ST PERIOD
Kyle Maksimovich opened the scoring at 4:36 and let the socks fly to make it 1-0. Lucas Brenton and Ty Farmer had the assists on that goal.
Kansas City's Jake McLaughlin took a high sticking double minor penalty at 7:20, putting the Fuel on the power play. Kevin Lombardi took advantage with a goal at 9:42 to make it 2-0 in favor of the Fuel.
Jordan Martin took a tripping penalty at 14:50 to give the Mavericks their first power play of the game.
At 15:58, the Kansas City leading scorer Cade Borchardt scored on the power play to make it 2-1.
2ND PERIOD
At 4:19, Kansas City's Justin MacPherson took a slashing penalty, putting the Fuel on the power play. However, the Mavericks killed it off.
Brenton took a roughing penalty at 13:00 but the Fuel killed it off as well.
There was no scoring in the second frame but Indy outshot Kansas City 7-1 that period.
3RD PERIOD
At 9:18, Luke Loheit scored to tie the game 2-2.
Things got chippier as the game went on but the score remained the same.
Darby Llewellyn took a hooking penalty at 18:49 to put the Fuel on the penalty kill to end regulation.
While Kansas City did not score, that penalty would carry over to overtime for almost a minute.
OVERTIME
Once that penalty was killed off, things remained chippy between both teams.
Max Andreev was called for tripping at 4:32, putting Indy on a 4-on-3 power play advantage.
Just 18 seconds later, Maksimovich capitalized with a goal to claim the 3-2 win over Kansas City, outshooting them 26-24.
