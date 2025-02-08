Lions' Comeback Attempt Falls Agonizingly Short in Jacksonville
February 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Jacksonville - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières dropped a 5-3 decision to the (Buffalo Sabres affiliate) Icemen in Jacksonville on Saturday night in the second game of a two-game series.
The Lions endured a first period they'll want to forget. The Icemen scored three goals in the first 15 minutes of the opening period, with goaltender Luke Cavallin surrendering two goals to Chase Lang and one to Justin McRae. Meanwhile, Trois-Rivières was shutout in the period.
The Icemen extended their lead to 4-0 less than a minute into the second period, with McRae notching his second of the game. That goal seemed to light a spark for the Lions, however, and Israel Mianscum's fourth goal of the season on the power play narrowed the margin to 4-1. But Jacksonville regained their four-goal lead when Zach Jordan scored at the end of the period
The Lions threw everything but the kitchen sink at the Icemen's net in the third period, and it paid off with Anthony Beauregard scoring twice to make the score 5-3. Beauregard's goals qualified him for a place in Lions' history as he became the Lions' all-time top goal-scorer. But that was the only good news to be had as Trois-Rivières were assessed penalties which negated any hope of a successful Lions' comeback.
The Lions now head back to Trois-Rivières where they'll face the (New Jersey Devils affiliate) Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday at Colisée Vidéotron.
