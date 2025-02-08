Mariners Fall to Norfolk, 3-1
February 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - February 8, 2025 - The Maine Mariners fell to the Norfolk Admirals 3-1 on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. The lone Mariners goal was scored by Christian Sarlo and set off the "Underwear & Sports Bra Toss," collecting donations for Preble Street and The Sports Bra Project.
Norfolk built a 3-0 lead with a trio of goals over the first 10:23 of the game. Stepan Timofeyev netted the first at 4:09, beating Nolan Maier with a wrister from the right circle. At 8:03, it was defenseman Nathan Kelly burying a shot from the left point. Just over two minutes later, Josh McDougall's blue line drive also made its way through Maier. A match penalty to Timofeyev for slew-footing set the Mariners up with a lengthy power play to carry into the second period.
The score remained 3-0 until late in the 2nd period, when Christian Sarlo finally got the Mariners on the board at 18:52. Tristan Thompson's shot from the right point was deflected by Sarlo out in front of Admirals netminder Kristian Stead, making it a 3-1 game. The Mariners continued their strong play through the end of the third period, outshooting Norfolk 22-15 over the final 40 minutes, but couldn't find a second goal.
Stead stopped 26 of 27 to earn the win while Maier made 27 stops, starting for the second day in a row.
The Mariners (17-24-3-0) begin a 10-game road trip next week with three games in Rapid City, South Dakota against the Rapid City Rush, beginning Thursday at 9:05 PM ET. They're on the road until Friday, March 7th when they return to the Cross Insurance Arena to host the Reading Royals for "Dino Night" at 7:15 PM. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.