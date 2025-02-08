Stead Stands Tall in Admirals Bounce Back Win against Maine

February 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Portland, ME - After suffering a shutout defeat, the Norfolk Admirals faced the Maine Mariners for the second time this weekend. A strong start with three goals in the opening period, coupled with an impressive performance from Kristian Stead, helped the Admirals rebound with a 3-1 victory over Maine.

Stead made his return in goal for his ninth appearance of the season. He finished the night with 26 saves of the 27 shots faced in the Admirals' win.

The Admirals demonstrated an impressive performance during the opening twenty minutes of the game, scoring three goals and showcasing a strong forecheck. Four minutes into the contest, Stepan Timofeyev initiated the scoring with a shot from the right wing circle, marking his fourteenth goal of the season.

Shortly thereafter, Nathan Kelly extended the lead to 2-0 with a powerful shot from the left point, registering his second goal of the year.

Josh McDougall then contributed to the scoring with a shot from the point, achieving his fifth goal of the season and increasing the Admirals' lead to three goals.

Timofeyev then received a match penalty late in the period. The Admirals maintained their three-goal advantage after the first period.

In the second period, the Admirals had multiple opportunities on the power play, seeking to further extend their lead; however, the score remained unchanged. Stead made several crucial saves during this period, preserving his shutout as Norfolk continued to lead 3-0. With one minute remaining in the second period, the Mariners managed to score, as Christian Sarlo netted a goal that reduced the deficit to 3-1.

The third period maintained a similar pace to the second, with Norfolk continuing to press the attack and creating several grade-A scoring opportunities to extend their lead. Stead played exceptionally well in-goal, keeping the score unchanged for most of the period.

In the end, the Admirals' lead held up for the remainder of the game, thanks to Stead's impressive performance, which included 14 saves in the third period, securing the bounce-back victory.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - J. McDougall (1 goal, 1 assist, +3)

2. NOR - R. Chyzowski (2 assists, +2)

3. MNE - C. Sarlo (1 goal)

What's Next

Norfolk will have some time to rest and recover before their final road game of a four-game trip. They will face the Reading Royals on Saturday at Santander Arena, with the puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

