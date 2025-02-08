A.J. White and Connor Maceachern Score in Series Finale Loss, 5-2
February 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (23-16-6-1, 53pts) fell to the Rapid City Rush (15-22-5-3, 38pts) Saturday night by a final score of 5-2 in front of a sellout crowd of 5,325 fans at the Idaho Central Arena for the 59th consecutive regular season sell-out. Idaho will play in Utah next Friday, Saturday, and Monday.
Rapid City led 2-0 after the first period on a pair of goals from Trevor Janicke. He scored on the power-play at 3:48 and then even strength with 1:52 remaining in the frame.
Deni Goure would stretch the Rush lead to 3-0 with a power-play goal at 13:30 of the second period as Rapid City took the advantage into the second intermission.
Parker Bowman made it a 4-0 lead 1:57 into the third before Billy Constantinou scored at 8:46 making it 5-0. Connor MacEachern (18th) broke the shutout with 22 seconds remaining on a setup from Matthew Seminoff and A.J. White. White drove across the center of the blue line and kicked it out to Seminoff at the left wing. From there Seminoff went to the right circle where MacEachern blasted a one-timer home. With four seconds left A.J. White (8th) cleaned home a rebound on a shot by MacEachern.
Bryan Thomson made 27 saves on 32 shots in the loss while Matt Radomsky made 31 saves on 33 shots in the win.
ICCU Three Stars
1) Trevor Janicke (RC)
2) Blake Bennett (RC)
3) Deni Goure (RC)
GAME NOTES
Idaho finished 0-for-5 on the power-play while Rapid City was 2-for-3.
Idaho outshot Rapid City 33-32.
Nick Canade, Andrei Bakanov, Mason McCarty, C.J. Walker, Blake Swetlikoff, and Patrick Kudla did not dress for Idaho.
A.J. White and Connor MacEachern each scored a goal and added an assist.
Idaho's point-streak ends at seven games (4-0-2-1).
