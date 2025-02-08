Thunder Closes Seven-Game Road Trip Tonight at Allen

February 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder fight with the Allen Americans

ALLEN, TX - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, finishes its seven-game road trip tonight at 7:10 p.m. against arch-rival, Allen.

This is the 12th meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Americans. All-time, Wichita is 64-94-14 against Allen and 31-50-6 on the road against the Americans.

Last night, the Thunder got off to a hot start and cruised to a 7-3 win against the Americans.

Tonight is the final visit for Wichita to Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Allen makes one last trip to the Air Capital to face Wichita on April 6, which is the final home game of the regular season for the Thunder.

After last night's win, Wichita is alone in fourth place with 54 points. The Americans are in eighth place with 34 points.

Declan Smith had two goals and an assist last night. He recorded his first two-goal and three-point outing of his career. Smith recorded his first professional goal on January 24 and now has three on the season.

Michal Stinil has points in six-straight and assists in his last five with eight assists over that span. Stinil also needs seven goals to reach 100 in his ECHL career.

Peter Bates needs three points to set a new career high. He has 47 points (13g, 34a) in 45 games. Last year, Bates had 50 points (23g, 27a) in 45 games. He is tied for second in the league with 34 helpers.

Kobe Walker returned to the Thunder lineup last night. He had a goal and an assist, giving him points in three-straight. He was out for the last four games leading up to last night. Walker has 39 points (14g, 25a) in 41 games this season.

Luke Grainger had a goal and an assist last night. He recorded his first two-point game of his career. Grainger has seven points (3g, 4a) in 16 games this season.

Joe Carroll scored his fifth goal of the season-series against Allen last night. He has six points (5g, 1a) in six games against the Americans. He needs one goal to equal his career-high from the 2022-23 season when he had 16 between Orlando and Belleville.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for second among rookies with 10 power play assists and tied for first among rookies with 12 power play points...Jay Dickman is tied for 11th in the league with 45 points...Wichita is third to last in penalty minutes per game (10.07)...Wichita is 17-5-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 13-4-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 18-1-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 13-5-0 in games decided by three or more goals...Wichita is 12-5-0 when outshooting its opponent...

ALLEN NOTES - Former Thunder captain Brayden Watts is 13th in scoring with 45 points...Kyle Crnkovic has 19 points in his last 13 games...Spencer Asuchak has 15 points (4g, 11a) in 11 games against the Thunder this season...Anson Thornton is tied for the league-lead with 15 losses...

