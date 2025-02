ECHL Transactions - February 8

February 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 8, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Tahoe:

Tyler Dill, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Ty Gibson, D activated from reserve

delete Taylor Ford, D placed on reserve

Allen:

add Mike Van Unen, D activated from reserve

delete Kenny Johnson, D placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add P.J. Fletcher, F activated from reserve

add Gavin Gould, F activated from reserve

add Mason Emoff, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Connor Lockhart, F placed on reserve

delete Dalton Duhart, F placed on reserve

delete Linus Hemstrom, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Florida:

add Dillon Hamaliuk, F activated from reserve

add Santino Centorame, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Connor Doherty, D placed on reserve

delete Jesse Lansdell, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add James Stefan, F assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

add Tyler Inamoto, D assigned by Bakersfield

delete Kabore Dunn, D placed on reserve

delete Harrison Rees, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Odeen Tufto, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Greenville:

add Kaleb Lawrence, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Austin Saint, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Idaho:

add Demetrios Koumontzis, F activated from reserve

add Ryan Gagnon, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Nicholas Canade, D placed on reserve

delete Andrei Bakanov, F placed on reserve

delete Mason McCarty, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Blake Swetlikoff, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Indy:

add Thomas Farrell, D activated from reserve

add Bennett Stockdale, F activated from reserve

add Caydon Edwards, G added as emergency backup goalie

delete Ben Gaudreau, G recalled by Rockford

delete Nick Grima, D placed on reserve

delete William Provost, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Chris Lipe, D activated from reserve

delete Louka Henault, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Jay Keranen, D activated from reserve

add Davis Codd, F activated from reserve

delete Travis Broughman, F placed on reserve

delete Theo Calvas, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

add Daniel Amesbury, F activated from reserve

delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add Darick Louis-Jean, D activated from reserve

delete Carson Golder, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

add Jaydon Dureau, F activated from reserve

Rapid City:

add Freddy Peters, G added as emergency backup goalie

South Carolina:

add Zac Funk, F assigned from Hershey by Washington

add Josh Wilkins, F activated from reserve

add Dean Loukus, F activated from reserve

delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve

delete Charlie Combs, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Blake Thompson, D placed on bereavement leave

Tahoe:

add Cade Alami, D signed contract

add Jordan Henderson, D signed contract

add Logan Nelson, F activated from reserve

delete Luke Adam, F placed on reserve

delete Aidan Girduckis, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Toledo:

add C.J. Hayes, F activated from reserve

delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Anthony Beauchamp, F activated from reserve

delete Alex Beaucage, F recalled by Laval

Tulsa:

add Ruslan Gazizov, F activated from reserve

delete Daneel Lategan, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

add Joey Spagnoli, G added as emergency backup goalie

add Kolby Johnson, F activated from reserve

delete Mark Cheremeta, F placed on reserve

delete Hugo Ollas, G recalled to Hartford by Rangers

