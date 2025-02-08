Shea Delivers OT Game Winner as Utah Wins Road Series

February 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa, Oklahoma - Neil Shea scored 7 seconds into overtime as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Tulsa Oilers 4-3 in overtime as they took two out of the three games in the series at BOK Center.

Keaton Mastrodonato got Utah on the board first 5:02 into the contest as he picked up his eighth goal of the campaign. Utah scored first in all three games in the series. Tulsa tied it up 15:17 in as Andrew Lucas scored his fifth of the season. The score was tied 1-1 after one frame.

Luke Manning gave Utah a 2-1 lead as he scored from the right circle as he was getting tripped up 4:19 into the second period. Later in the frame Reed Lebster scored a power play goal from the left wing 11:56 in. Lebster has a goal in three straight games and a point in 7 of his last 10 games. The Grizzlies led 3-1 after 40 minutes of play. Utah is now 12-0 when leading after 2 periods.

Tulsa's Conner Roulette redirected a Sean Olson shot 12:41 into the third period to make it a one goal game. Olson tied the game 15:06 into the third as he scored his 10th goal of the season and fourth vs Utah this season. The Oilers outshot Utah 17 to 1 in the third period and 42 to 23 in the contest.

Neil Shea got past two Oilers to start overtime before firing the puck past Tulsa goaltender Vyacheslav Buteyets to give Utah the victory.

It was the second straight Saturday where Neil Shea scored an overtime game winner to give Utah a 4-3 victory. Utah defeated Idaho 4-3 in overtime on February 1st as Shea scored 2:46 into the extra frame in front of a season high crowd of 9375 at Maverik Center.

Utah has scored four or more goals in all 16 wins this season. Utah is 11-8-1-1 over their last 21 games. The Grizz were 1 for 3 on the power play and 2 for 2 on the penalty kill. Utah is 19 for 21 on the penalty kill over their last six games.

The Grizzlies road trip continues on Tuesday night in Wichita for a 6:05 pm start. The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center to begin a three-game series against the Idaho Steelheads on Friday, February 14 at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Neil Shea (Utah) - OT GWG.

2. Reed Lebster (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, 4 shots.

3. Keaton Mastrodonato (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

