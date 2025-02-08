Rush Game Notes: February 8, 2025 at Idaho Steelheads

February 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(BOISE, Idaho) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, has won the first two games in Boise and aims for a three-game sweep of the Idaho Steelheads. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. MST on Saturday at Idaho Central Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

Matt Radomsky and Deni Goure played hero for the Rapid City Rush in a 3-2 shootout victory over the Idaho Steelheads last night. Idaho scored a game-tying goal 38 seconds into the third period. Rush starting goaltender Christian Propp was injured on the play and did not return. Matt Radomsky entered, and despite only having played once in the last 20 days, the second-year goalie was up to the task in a big way. Through a tied third period, overtime, and shootout, Radomsky pitched a perfect relief outing with 15 saves during the run of play and three more in the skills competition.

JUST LIKE A HERO, OUT OF THE BLUE

Before last night, Matt Radomsky had not entered a game in relief this season. With little time to get ready in the moment, Rads turned in quite possibly his best performance of the season. He has now won three games in Boise this year with a .954 save percentage.

THE CHEAT CODE STRIKES AGAIN

Deni Goure scored the game-winning shootout goal for the Rush, his second such winner this season. He is now 4-for-5 on shootout attempts and has scored the most shootout goals in the ECHL.

TWO IN A ROW FOR BENNY

Blake Bennett followed up his overtime game-winning goal on Wednesday with a go-ahead power play goal in the second period last night. He also recorded ten shots on goal, the most in a single-game by a Rush player this year. Bennett has maintained a point-per-game pace through his first nine games.

40 FOR THE CAPTAIN

With his first-period goal, Ryan Wagner reached the 40-point mark with 18 goals and 22 assists thus far. He is tied for 19th in points in the ECHL.

FRIENDLY CONFINES

The Rush and Steelheads have been facing each other since 2015; This is Rapid City's most successful showing in Boise ever. Its five road wins at Idaho Central Arena this season are more than the last three years combined.

CLUTCH PENALTY KILLING

Idaho struck on its first power play last night to improve to 4-for-4 in the series; From that point on, the Rush's penalty kill took over. Rapid City killed all four Idaho power plays and most importantly, did not go shorthanded in the third period or overtime.

