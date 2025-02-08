Rush Sweeps Steelheads in Boise
February 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(BOISE, Idaho)- The Rapid City Rush used a two-goal night from Trevor Janicke, two power play goals, and a solid performance from Matt Radomsky to earn a 5-2 victory over the Idaho Steelheads at Idaho Central Arena on Saturday.
The Rush polished off a three-game sweep of the Steelheads for the second time this season. In its most successful showing in Boise ever, Rapid City finishes with a 6-1-2 record at Idaho Central Arena for the season series.
Trevor Janicke struck twice in the first period for the Rush, the first of which was a power play goal less than four minutes in.
Deni Goure scored in the second period, then Parker Bowman and Billy Constantinou found the back of the net in the third to open up a 5-0 lead. The shutout bid stood until the final 21.6 seconds of the game, when Idaho scored twice in the dying seconds.
Matt Radomsky stopped the first 31 shots he faced and ended up 31-for-33 in the victory. Including his perfect relief performance on Friday, Radomsky put together a streak of 46 consecutive saves spanning 86 minutes of game time.
Rapid City finishes its 13-day road trip with a 3-2-1 record and returns home for the next three games. The Rush holds the sixth-place position in the Mountain Division.
Next game: Thursday, February 13 vs. Maine. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.
The Rapid City Rush returns home to face the Maine Mariners on February 13, 14, and 15 at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, February 15th is Midnight Madness presented by Garage Beer, featuring an 11:59 p.m. puck drop. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush's Trevor Janicke on game night
