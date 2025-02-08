Brown, Calisti Register Multi-Point Games, Royals Fall in Wheeling, 4-3

February 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (17-21-7-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Wheeling Nailers (29-12-2-0), 4-3, at WesBanco Arena on Saturday, February 8th.

Goaltender Vinnie Purpura (5-3-2-0) suffered the loss in goal with 22 saves on 26 shots faced while Wheeling's goaltender Jaxson Castor (4-3-1-0) earned the win in goal with 23 saves on 26 shots faced.

BOX SCORE

Wheeling took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals from Gabe Klassen (11) and Logan Pietila (5) at 9:50 and 11:55, respectively.

Kyle Jackson (20) extended the Nailers' lead to three, 3-0, 5:54 into the middle frame before Matt Brown (11) put Reading on the board at 17:35.

Robert Calisti (4) scored 39 seconds into the third period to draw the game to a one-goal score, 3-2. Jordan Martel (10) restored Wheeling's two-goal lead at 3:02, 4-2, which served as the game-winner after Tyler Gratton (13) scored the final goal of the game for Reading at 18:24.

The Royals host the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday, February 15th at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena.

For tickets to all home games this season, visit: Single Game Tickets

-

Follow the Royals on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and subscribe to the Ã°ÂËâ¢Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂºÃ°ÂËÂ¢Ã°ÂËÂ­Ã°ÂËÂ´ Ã°ÂË'Ã°ÂËÂªÃ°ÂËÂ¯Ã°ÂËÂ¨Ã°ÂËÂ¥Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂ® email list to know when promotions and deals at all homes games this season goes live!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.