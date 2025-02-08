Brown, Calisti Register Multi-Point Games, Royals Fall in Wheeling, 4-3
February 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (17-21-7-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Wheeling Nailers (29-12-2-0), 4-3, at WesBanco Arena on Saturday, February 8th.
Goaltender Vinnie Purpura (5-3-2-0) suffered the loss in goal with 22 saves on 26 shots faced while Wheeling's goaltender Jaxson Castor (4-3-1-0) earned the win in goal with 23 saves on 26 shots faced.
BOX SCORE
Wheeling took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals from Gabe Klassen (11) and Logan Pietila (5) at 9:50 and 11:55, respectively.
Kyle Jackson (20) extended the Nailers' lead to three, 3-0, 5:54 into the middle frame before Matt Brown (11) put Reading on the board at 17:35.
Robert Calisti (4) scored 39 seconds into the third period to draw the game to a one-goal score, 3-2. Jordan Martel (10) restored Wheeling's two-goal lead at 3:02, 4-2, which served as the game-winner after Tyler Gratton (13) scored the final goal of the game for Reading at 18:24.
The Royals host the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday, February 15th at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena.
For tickets to all home games this season, visit: Single Game Tickets
-
