Railers Drop Series Finale 4-2 to Atlanta
February 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Worcester Railers HC News Release
Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers HC (20-20-2-4 46pts) lost to the Atlanta Gladiators (20-22-4-2, 46pts), on Saturday night by the final score of 4-2 in front of a crowd of 7,094 at the DCU Center. The Railers are back on the ice next at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center taking on the Allen Americans on Friday, February 14th at 8:10 p.m. EST.
It was Atlanta who scored first tonight as Cody Sylvester (2-0-2) put the Gladiators up 1-0 19:26 into the first period. Just 31 seconds later Andrew Jarvis extended the Atlanta lead to 2-0 heading into the second period. Worcester got their first on the night off the stick of Matias Rajaniemi (1-0-1) 2:34 into the third period. Atlanta scored back-to-back empty-net goals in the third period from Cody Sylvester and Ryan Cranford (1-0-1). The Railers then made it 4-2 with a goal from Matt Ustaski (1-0-1) 18:41 into the third to finish off the night's scoring.
It took nearly the entire first period for either team to score until Atlanta took the 1-0 lead. It was Cody Sylvester (17th) who put the Gladiators up 1-0. With just three seconds remaining in the first period Andrew Jarvis (4th) extended the Atlanta lead to 2-0 with a low slap shot to beat Bullion down low. Shots favored Worcester 12-10 in the first period.
Despite power play chances for both sides neither team was able to net one in the second period. The Railers went to the power play twice in the period, first at the 10:02 mark into the second followed by another chance at the 13:38 mark. Atlanta got their power play opportunity 16:17 into second frame, but the Worcester penalty kill held strong keeping Atlanta from jumping out to a three-goal lead. Shots favored Worcester 14-7 in the second.
Worcester made it a 2-1 game early in the third following a goal from Matias Rajaniemi (3rd) 2:34 into the third period. The Railers went to the empty net in an effort to tie the game late, but Atlanta scored twice on the empty net, the first was Cody Sylvester (18th) followed by Ryan Cranford (9th). The Railers then got one back scored by Matt Ustaski (3rd) leading to a 4-2 final. Shots favored Worcester 15-5 in the third and 41-22 in the game.
Notes:
Three Stars: 3rd Star: Matias Rajaniemi (1-0-1, +1, 2 Shots), 2nd Star: Andrew Jarvis (1-0-1, +2, 1 Shot), 1st Star: Ethan Haider (39 Saves, 2 GA, .951 SV%)... Final shots favored Worcester 41-22... Ethan Haider (14-10-0-1) made 39 saves on 41 shots for Atlanta... Michael Bullion (9-12-0-2) made 18 saves on 20 shots for Worcester, while Joe Spagnoli served as the backup... Worcester went 0-for-2 on the power play while Atlanta went 0-for-3... Matthew Boudens (IR), Mark Cheremeta (DNP), Benjamin Lindberg (DNP), and Griffin Loughran (SUSP) did not dress for Worcester... Anthony Repaci led the Railers in shots with 7... The Railers are now 2-1-1-0 all-time vs. the Gladiators and 2-1-1-0 at the DCU Center against Atlanta.
#RailersHC
Images from this story
|
Worcester Railers' Griffin Luce in action
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 8, 2025
- Lions' Comeback Attempt Falls Agonizingly Short in Jacksonville - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Railers Drop Series Finale 4-2 to Atlanta - Worcester Railers HC
- Fuel Let Socks Fly In Overtime Win Against Kansas City - Indy Fuel
- Komets Fall in Overtime 4-3 to Toledo - Fort Wayne Komets
- Mavericks' Six-Game Win Streak Snapped in Overtime Loss to Fuel - Kansas City Mavericks
- Mariners Fall to Norfolk, 3-1 - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Blank Heartlanders Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nailers Party Hard on Penguins Night - Wheeling Nailers
- Legend of the Skunk Apes Continues - Florida Everblades
- Sinclair and Matsushima Lead Bison to Victory - Bloomington Bison
- Stingrays Pick up a Point in Overtime Loss to Solar Bears - South Carolina Stingrays
- Defensive Game Swings Wings Way with Empty Netter, 2-0 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Stead Stands Tall in Admirals Bounce Back Win against Maine - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - February 8 - ECHL
- Ghost Pirates Beat Bison 5-3 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- O'Reilly McDonalds Night in North Texas - Allen Americans
- Rush Game Notes: February 8, 2025 at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Hugo Ollas Re-Assigned to Hartford Wolf Pack by New York Rangers - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Closes Seven-Game Road Trip Tonight at Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Icemen Rally Falls Short Following in 3-2 Loss over Lions - Jacksonville Icemen
- Cyclones Fall to the Mavericks 2-1 on Friday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Jackson Pierson Scores Twice, But the Railers Net Overtime Winner with 0.1 Seconds Remaining - Atlanta Gladiators
- Pinard and Vikman Shine in Game 2 Win - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Thunder Lose to Knight Monsters, 5-2 - Adirondack Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.