Railers Drop Series Finale 4-2 to Atlanta

February 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers HC (20-20-2-4 46pts) lost to the Atlanta Gladiators (20-22-4-2, 46pts), on Saturday night by the final score of 4-2 in front of a crowd of 7,094 at the DCU Center. The Railers are back on the ice next at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center taking on the Allen Americans on Friday, February 14th at 8:10 p.m. EST.

It was Atlanta who scored first tonight as Cody Sylvester (2-0-2) put the Gladiators up 1-0 19:26 into the first period. Just 31 seconds later Andrew Jarvis extended the Atlanta lead to 2-0 heading into the second period. Worcester got their first on the night off the stick of Matias Rajaniemi (1-0-1) 2:34 into the third period. Atlanta scored back-to-back empty-net goals in the third period from Cody Sylvester and Ryan Cranford (1-0-1). The Railers then made it 4-2 with a goal from Matt Ustaski (1-0-1) 18:41 into the third to finish off the night's scoring.

It took nearly the entire first period for either team to score until Atlanta took the 1-0 lead. It was Cody Sylvester (17th) who put the Gladiators up 1-0. With just three seconds remaining in the first period Andrew Jarvis (4th) extended the Atlanta lead to 2-0 with a low slap shot to beat Bullion down low. Shots favored Worcester 12-10 in the first period.

Despite power play chances for both sides neither team was able to net one in the second period. The Railers went to the power play twice in the period, first at the 10:02 mark into the second followed by another chance at the 13:38 mark. Atlanta got their power play opportunity 16:17 into second frame, but the Worcester penalty kill held strong keeping Atlanta from jumping out to a three-goal lead. Shots favored Worcester 14-7 in the second.

Worcester made it a 2-1 game early in the third following a goal from Matias Rajaniemi (3rd) 2:34 into the third period. The Railers went to the empty net in an effort to tie the game late, but Atlanta scored twice on the empty net, the first was Cody Sylvester (18th) followed by Ryan Cranford (9th). The Railers then got one back scored by Matt Ustaski (3rd) leading to a 4-2 final. Shots favored Worcester 15-5 in the third and 41-22 in the game.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Matias Rajaniemi (1-0-1, +1, 2 Shots), 2nd Star: Andrew Jarvis (1-0-1, +2, 1 Shot), 1st Star: Ethan Haider (39 Saves, 2 GA, .951 SV%)... Final shots favored Worcester 41-22... Ethan Haider (14-10-0-1) made 39 saves on 41 shots for Atlanta... Michael Bullion (9-12-0-2) made 18 saves on 20 shots for Worcester, while Joe Spagnoli served as the backup... Worcester went 0-for-2 on the power play while Atlanta went 0-for-3... Matthew Boudens (IR), Mark Cheremeta (DNP), Benjamin Lindberg (DNP), and Griffin Loughran (SUSP) did not dress for Worcester... Anthony Repaci led the Railers in shots with 7... The Railers are now 2-1-1-0 all-time vs. the Gladiators and 2-1-1-0 at the DCU Center against Atlanta.

