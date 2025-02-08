Hawkins Gets 300th Point as a Walleye in OT Win Against Fort Wayne

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Fort Wayne Komets in overtime on Labatt Hockey Night in Toledo. The final score on Toledo Bullfrogs Night at the Huntington Center was 4-3.

How it Happened:

Matt Anderson started off the scoring for the Bullfrogs just 4:20 into the opening frame. Carson Bantle and Brandon Kruse tallied the assists on the even-strength goal.

Fort Wayne responded and tied the game at 1 going into the second period.

Just 5:25 into the second period, Jalen Smereck broke the tie and gave the Frogs a 2-1 lead. Brendon Michaelian and Brandon Hawkins had the apples

On the power-play at 12:22, the 1st ranked power play unit remained true and gave the Bullfrogs a 2-goal lead. Tyler Spezia got the goal and on the assists were Nolan Moyle and Brandon Hawkins. With this assist, Brandon Hawkins tallied his 300th point in a Toledo Walleye uniform.

Fort Wayne tied it in the 3rd with two back-to-back goals. One at 1:25 of the period and a penalty shot later on at 8:03.

The game went to overtime where Toledo started on the power play. None other than Brandon Hawkins scored the game winner to give the Toledo Bullfrogs their inaugural win.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - B. Hawkins (GWG, 2A)

2. FTW - E. Keppen (1G, 2A)

3. TOL - M. Anderson (1G)

What's Next:

The Toledo Walleye will travel to Iowa to take on the Heartlanders next weekend in a Friday-Saturday series. Puck drop for game one on Friday is set for 8 p.m. EST.

