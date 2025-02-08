O'Reilly McDonalds Night in North Texas

February 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (13-23-7-1), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Wichita Thunder (25-16-3-1) tonight at 7:10 PM CST at CUTX Event Center. This is the final of two-game series, and the final meeting between the two clubs in Allen this season.

Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Tonight's Promo: O'Reilly McDonalds Night

Next Home Game: 2/12/25 vs. Kansas City, 7:10 PM CST

Rough Night: The Allen Americans saw their three-game home winning streak come to an end on Friday night as the Wichita Thunder defeated the Americans 7-2 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Wichita scored four times in the opening period. Michal Stinil (17), Jake Wahlin (5), Joe Carroll (15), and Declan Smith (2) all lit the lamp despite the fact the Americans outshot the Thunder 16-13 in the opening frame. Each team scored twice in the second period. Mark Duarte put Allen on the board with his 17th of the year at the 7:37 mark with a power play goal for Allen. Harrison Blaisdell followed that with his second of the season at the 10:52 mark of the second frame from Kamerin Nault and Liam Gorman to cut the lead to a four-goal Wichita cushion but that was as close as Allen would get. Spencer Asuchak added his team-leading 18th goal in the third period as the Americans dropped their second straight game.

Power Play Struggles: The Americans went 1-for-6 on Friday night in the Americans 7-2 loss to Wichita. Mark Duarte scored the only power play goal for the Americans, his fourth power play goal of the season. Spencer Asuchak leads the Americans with seven power play goals. The Americans power play has fallen to 16th overall in the ECHL at 19.1 %. Allen is 25-for-131 overall. The Americans power play at home ranks 18th overall at 18.5 % (12-for-65).

Wells Roughed Up: Americans netminder Dylan Wells suffered his first loss since January 24th giving up seven goals to Wichita in a 7-2 loss on Friday night in Allen. That was the most goals he has allowed since October 26th. His goals against on Friday night was 7.00 with a 7.50 SV %. He has a record of 7-4-0-1 this season.

Asuchak Top 10: Americans forward Spencer Asuchak, is tied for seventh overall in the ECHL in goals with 18. He has seven goals in his last six games.

Season High: The Americans 45 shots on goal on Friday night was a season-high for Allen. It also marked the first time this season the Americans hit the 40-shot mark. The previous high was 38.

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans:

Home: 6-11-4-0

Away: 7-12-3-1

Overall: 13-23-7-1

Last 10: 3-5-1-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (18) Spencer Asuchak

Assists: (30) Kyle Crnkovic

Points: (44) Brayden Watts

+/-: (1) Cole Fraser

PIM's: (61) Colin Jacobs

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 15-9-1-1

Away: 10-7-2-0

Overall: 25-16-3-1

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Goals: (17) Jay Dickman and Michal Stinil

Assists: (34) Peter Bates

Points: (48) *Michal Stinil

+/-: (+25) Peter Bates

PIM's (75) Dillon Boucher

