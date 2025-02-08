Nailers Party Hard on Penguins Night

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers looked great in multiple ways on Saturday night at WesBanco Arena, as they celebrated Pittsburgh Penguins Night with a 4-3 triumph over the Reading Royals in specialty jerseys. Jordan Martel scored the eventual game winning goal on the power play at the 3:02 mark of the third period, and was the lone Wheeling player with multiple points. Jaxon Castor made 23 saves to earn his first victory since November 16th.

The Nailers had an explosive start to the night, as they scored twice in the first period, while holding a 16-7 advantage in shots. The opening tally came off of an offensive zone face-off win. Gabe Klassen dipped beneath the left circle, then proceeded to snipe a wrist shot into the top-left corner of the twine. Wheeling added to its advantage 2:05 later. Logan Pietila stole a pass in center ice, drove in on the right side, and got just enough on his shot to send it trickling over the goal line.

Reading pushed back a bit in the middle frame, but the margin remained two, as both teams lit the lamp once. The Nailers got their goal at the 5:54 mark. Jordan Martel sent Kyle Jackson on a breakaway, and Jackson converted, as he turned to his backhand, and lifted a shot into the right side of the cage. The Royals got on the scoreboard with 2:25 remaining. Robert Calisti and Matt Brown went on a 2-on-1 rush, which ended with Calisti feeding Brown for a marker from the left side of the slot. Period two also featured a fight, as Cole Cameron dropped the gloves with Connor Walters.

The third period began with a Reading strike, as Calisti pinged a shot in off of the left post from the right circle. Less than three minutes later, Wheeling got a big goal on its lone power play of the night. Jordan Martel sliced through the defense and lifted a shot into the top-right corner of the net. That turned out to be the game winner, as Tyler Gratton tipped in a Robbie Stucker point shot with 1:36 remaining to make the score 4-3.

Jaxon Castor was the winning goaltender for the Nailers, as he denied 23 of the 26 shots he faced. Vinnie Purpura took the loss for the Royals, as he made 22 saves on 26 shots.

The Nailers will spend next weekend on the road, as they will visit the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday at 6:05, then the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Sunday and Monday. Wheeling will play three home games the following weekend on February 21st, 22nd, and 23rd. Friday the 21st is a Frosty Friday at 7:10 against the Tulsa Oilers. Saturday the 22nd at 7:10 against Tulsa is Pups & Pucks and fans can meet The Cat in the Hat. Sunday the 23rd at 4:10 against Reading will feature a post game skate with even-numbered players. The next Big-6 Promotional Game is Battle Royale on Saturday, March 1st. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

