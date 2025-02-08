Komets Fall in Overtime 4-3 to Toledo
February 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Saturday night, the Komets made another appearance at the Huntington Center to face the Walleye and came up short 4-3 in overtime.
In the first period, the Walleye struck first with a goal from Matt Anderson at 4:20. The Komets quickly answered with Jack Dugan's 14th of the season at 10:45 with assists from Ethan Keppen and Cam Supryka to tie the game 1-1.
In the second frame, former Komet Jalen Smereck gave the lead back to the Walleye with a goal at 5:45, followed by a Tyler Spezia power-play goal at 12:22 to make the game 3-1 after 40 minutes of play. The Komets were outshot 16-3 in the period.
Dugan scored his second of the game in the third period to get the Komets within one. Then, with Justin Taylor in the penalty box, Ethen Keppen was awarded a penalty shot and scored 8:03 to tie the game. The Walleye were given their sixth power-play of the game at 19:13, a penalty that carried over into overtime. The Komets could not get a shot on goal in the extra frame as Brandon Hawkins ended the game with a goal at :54. Brett Brochu took the loss, making 38 saves.
