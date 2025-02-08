Wichita Ties Season-High with Nine Goals vs. Allen

ALLEN, TX - Wichita equaled a season-high nine goals on Saturday night, blowing past Allen, 9-2, at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Carter Randklev finished with his first two professional goals while Joe Carroll and Jay Dickman each had three points. Dillon Boucher recorded a Gordie Howe hat trick. Gabriel Carriere earned his 13th win of the year, stopping 28 shots.

Allen got on the board first, just two minutes into the game. Jared Wescott tried to wrap the puck near the right post. During a net-mouth battle. Patrick Polino shoved Dominic Dockery into Gabriel Carriere and the ref blew the whistle. After a lengthy review, the call on the ice was overturned and determined that the puck crossed the line despite the contact.

Wichita answered three minutes later after J.C. Brassard was called for hooking. Peter Bates punched home a rebound at 5:21 for his 14th of the season and made it 1-1.

The Thunder blew the game wide open with five goals in the second stanza. Carroll gave Wichita the lead for good just 53 seconds in as he wired a wrist shot from the left circle past Wells.

Over the next four minutes, the Thunder pulled away, scoring four times from four different players. Dickman scored at 13:19, tallying his 18th of the year on the power play.

At 14:22, Boucher put home a one-timer from the left circle to make it 4-1.

Randklev recorded his first as a pro at 16:43 to make it 5-1. He redirected a pass off the rush from Luke Grainger.

Alex Gritz made it 6-1 at 17:12. Nolan Kneen fired a shot off the pad of Dylan Wells. Gritz was right there to hammer home the rebound. His goal chased Wells from the game and Anson Thornton came on in relief.

Randklev connected for his second of the game at 1:51 of the third. Grainger won a faceoff to the right of Thornton and he put it through traffic.

Harrison Blaisdell made it 7-2 at 11:24. He beat a Thunder defenseman up the right wing and slipped it through Carriere.

Michal Stinil and Kobe Walker added goals down the stretch to finish the offensive onslaught.

Seven players finished with two or more points. Carroll and Dickman each had a goal and two assists. Kneen, Grainger and Declan Smith each had two helpers. Boucher had a goal, an assist and a fighting major for the first time this season. Nico Somerville finished with a +4 rating.

Wichita was 2-for-5 on the power play. Allen went 0-for-1 on the man advantage.

The Thunder returns home on Tuesday night for the first time since January 15 to host Utah.

