Stingrays Pick up a Point in Overtime Loss to Solar Bears
February 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. - The Stingrays picked up a point but fell 3-2 in overtime against the Orlando Solar Bears on Saturday night in front of 5,448 fans at the North Charleston Coliseum. Josh Wilkins and Zac Funk scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Garin Bjorklund stopped 21 of 24 shots.
The Solar Bears struck first with 9:10 left in the opening frame. Aaron Luchuk received a pass from behind the net and beat Bjorklund to make it 1-0 Orlando.
Orlando doubled their lead 10:11 into the second period. Jared Lee took a net-front feed and shoveled the puck past Bjorklund to make it 2-0 Solar Bears.
The Stingrays responded two and a half minutes later to make it 2-1. Erik Middendorf kept the puck alive before finding Andrew Perrott at the blue line. Wilkins deflected Perrott's shot toward the net past Orlando goalie Ty Taylor to cut the lead in half. Wilkins' 13th of the year was assisted by Perrott and Middendorf.
South Carolina was able to tie the game with just over 14 minutes remaining into the third. Following a faceoff win from Jamie Engelbert, Funk took the loose puck and beat Taylor over the glove side to make it a 2-2 game. Engelbert picked up the lone assist on Funk's third goal in six games as a Stingray.
Orlando would pick up the extra point in overtime following a power play goal. Anthony Bardaro tipped in a shot from Hudson Thornton to give the Solar Bears the 3-2 win.
South Carolina's next game is against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Thursday at 7:05 PM at Enmarket Arena.
