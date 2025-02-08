Jackson Pierson Scores Twice, But the Railers Net Overtime Winner with 0.1 Seconds Remaining

Worcester, Ma. - The Atlanta Gladiators (19-22-4-2) were defeated in overtime by the Worcester Railers (20-19-2-4) on Friday night, by a final score of 3-2, at the DCU Center, in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Drew DeRidder got the start for the Gladiators, while Michael Bullion started in goal for the Railers.

At 10:56 of the first period, the Gladiators got on the board first, as Jackson Pierson (5th) knocked in a swift cross-ice pass from Andrew Jarvis, giving Atlanta an early 1-0 advantage.

Early in the middle frame, Jackson Pierson (6th) scored his second goal of the game, by hustling to tap in a rebound following a straight away point shot from defenseman Jeremy Hanzel. Pierson's goal gave the Gladiators a commanding 2-0 lead.

Even down two goals, the Railers weren't going away easy, as Ryan Mahshie (3rd) scored a few minutes later, due to a crisp backhanded pass into open space from Anthony Callin.

Early in the final frame, Gladiators defenseman Andrew Jarvis went to the penalty box for a slashing minor. Less than thirty seconds later, Anthony Repaci (23rd) tied the game for Worchester on a wicked one-timer from the perimeter. Repaci's power play goal was assisted by Anthony Callin, who earned his second helper of the evening.

In the overtime period, Anthony Callin (13th) scored a buzzer-beater goal to avoid a shootout, by firing the puck over DeRidder's left shoulder as time expired. The final score of the contest was 3-2.

Drew DeRidder made 33 saves on 36 shots in the overtime loss for the Gladiators, while Michael Bullion made 25 saves on 27 shots in the win for the Railers.

